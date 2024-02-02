HARDIN - A Hardin man has been arrested on a variety of charges after an ongoing methamphetamine and theft investigation.

At 7 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2024, law enforcement officials from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence on the 500 block of French St., Hardin, Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Zach Hardin said after the execution of said search warrant; stolen property, firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine and methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

Jason W. Williams, age 37, of Hardin, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (15-100 Grams),

Unlawful Possession of Firearm By Felon (Two Counts),

Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition By Felon,

Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Weapon By Felon (Two Counts)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Theft.

Williams was arrested without incident and transported to Pike County Jail.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act, Williams underwent a Pre-Trial Detention Hearing and was released with GPS monitoring.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was assisted in this investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police and the Pike County Sheriff's Department.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to report suspicious activity occurring in their neighborhood to the Sheriff’s Office or Two Rivers Crimestoppers.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

