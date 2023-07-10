ROXANA - The football team at Hardin Calhoun High School, had a successful showing in a seven-on-seven passing competition at Roxana's Charlie Raich Field recently as the Warriors played with the host Shells, Alton and Marquette Catholic as all four teams continued summer prep work for the upcoming season.

Calhoun is coming off a 5-5 season, where they qualified for the IHSA Class 1A playoffs for the first time since 2017, but lost to Western Illinois Valley Conference rival Greenfield Northwestern 38-7 in the first round. In Wednesday's competition, things went very well for the Warriors.

"We're pretty pleased with how our summer went," said Calhoun head coach Aaron Elmore. "This is our third seven-on-seven; we've done pretty well. The guys compete very hard, offensively and defensively, and we're looking forward to the season."

In fact, things have gone very well for the team and Elmore feels that the Warriors have a good energy among themselves that will serve the players well.

"I think they've been great," Elmore said. "You know, we've got an energy that could take us to good places during the season. We're really looking forward to it, the guys have really been working hard and it's an exciting group of guys."

Calhoun returns several key players on both sides of the ball, none more important than senior quarterback Miles Lorton.

"We've got several guys on both sides of the ball that are going to be returning starters from last year," Elmore said. "But it all starts with the quarterback on offense. So Miles has been doing a great job of leading the team on offense and we're looking forward to what he can do and we're looking forward to what several of our guys can do this season."

Elmore feels things have gone well for the Warriors in the off-season activities and is feeling very optimistic for the new season, which will start Aug. 25 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic.

"Things have been going really well," Elmore said. "We have a great group of guys that have worked hard. Getting into the playoffs last year brought that energy back and we're looking to build on what we did last year."

