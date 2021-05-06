WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River lost some valuable seniors because of the late season start because of COVID-19, but the juniors and others on the team are a mighty group.

The Oilers' Aaron Niemeyer at 120, Jason Shaw, Noah Mason and Nick Mason are all unbeaten to date.

East Alton-Wood River defeated Metro East Lutheran and Carlyle in a tri-meet on Tuesday at East Alton-Wood River High.

Oilers’ winners were:

120 - Aaron Nemeyer won

138 - Jason Shaw won

145 - Noah Mason won

152 - Nick Mason won

160 Gracey Wyatt

Carlyle had a 170 -pounder Owen Birkner who won Chad Gray MELHS

“We are 2-2 on season,” Coach Donoho said. “We have some very dedicated members of the team. We lost several seniors because the season goes beyond the last day of school and not wanting to wrestling anymore, but the ones left are some of the hardest-working kids ever.”

