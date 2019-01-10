HIGHLAND - Hard Road Theatre is proud to announce the production of their winter musical: THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES.

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES is a musical comedy that features all 1950s and 1960s songs. The show revolves around the four women who are the Springfield High Songleaders: Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, as they are called upon as a last minute replacement to perform at their high school prom in 1958.

The group gets back together again ten-years later at their ten-year high school reunion in 1968 to perform again. There are almost thirty 1950s and 1960s tunes featured in the show including, “Mr. Sandman,” “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Mr. Lee,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Heatwave,” and “It’s My Party.”

The show is directed by Bill Sullivan, assisted by Weston Holzinger, with musical direction by David Wilton and choreography by Christine Taylor. The cast stars Gentry Fifer as Betty Jean, Kenzie Holzinger as Suzy, Breanna Noe as Cindy Lou, and Bethany Rosenthal as Missy.

Performance dates for THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES are January 18th, 19th, 25th, and 26th at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 20th at 2:00 p.m. at the Highland High School Kennel located at 12760 Troxler Ave., Highland, IL 62249. Ticket prices are $11 for senior citizens and children and $12 for everyone else.

So come on out and be true to your school and help support these young women, The Marvelous Wonderettes!

Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theatre organization committed to providing Highland and the surrounding area with high-quality, affordable, live theatre productions.

