HIGHLAND - Hard Road Theatre Productions is currently accepting director applications for the 2019-2020 season until Wednesday, November 1st.

If you have any interest in directing a show with Hard Road, we strongly suggest you complete our simple online application form found under the "Seeking Directors for 2019-2020" entry on their website, www.hardroad.org.

Even if you don't want to direct next season, but are interested in directing in the future, please fill out the form and let us know. All submissions will be reviewed and vetted.

Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theatre company committed to providing the metro-east area with high-quality, live theatre productions. There is no payment or stipend for directors.

