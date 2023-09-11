JERSEYVILLE - A wide range of charges including harassment of minors, assault of a sheriff’s deputy and two police officers, and other charges have been filed in Jersey County over the past week, according to recent court filings.

Meagan E. Powers, 38, of Fieldon, was charged with four counts of harassment through electronic communications of two persons/victims under 18 years of age and one count of harassment by telephone of one of the same victims.

Court documents state Powers “sent numerous messages, vulgar and harassing in nature, with the intent to offend” two separate victims under the age of 18. She also “made a telephone call” to one of the victims “making comments, requests, suggestions, and/or proposals which were obscene with an intent to offend.”

Powers was charged with four Class 4 felonies for each of the harassing messaging charges and one Class A misdemeanor for the telephone call. Her bail was set at $25,000.

Brooklyn M. Witt, 20, of Jerseyville, was charged with aggravated battery as well as resisting and obstructing arrest by Jerseyville Police Sgt. Matthew Schultz and Officer Lignoul. Court documents allege Witt fled on foot before being arrested by the officers and resisted arrest, committing aggravated battery in the process.

Witt was charged with one Class 2 felony and two Class A misdemeanors for the incident on Sept. 7. Her bail was set at $25,000.

Witt was also charged with aggravated battery for a previous incident on Sept. 5 in which she allegedly “screamed at Sgt. Schultz and poked Sgt. Schultz in the chest twice,” according to court documents. She was charged with a Class 2 felony in that case and her bail was set at $25,000.

Kyle A. Bollinger, 34, of Grafton, was charged with aggravated assault of a Jersey County Sheriff’s Department deputy and resisting arrest by the same deputy on Sept. 3. Court documents allege that Bollinger “stood less than 6 inches away from Deputy Justin Decker's face, screaming at him and pointing his fist while in a bladed stance placing Deputy Justin Decker in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery,” and “pulled away while being hand cuffed causing injury to Deputy Justin Decker.”

Bollinger was charged with two Class 4 felonies and his bail was set at $25,000.

Tammy A. Burgess was charged with unlawful delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine after knowingly delivering it to someone on Sept. 7. She was charged with a Class 2 felony and her bail was set at $75,000.

Alyssa D. Basden, 48, was charged with driving on a revoked license. Court documents allege Basden drove on US Highway 67 while her license had been revoked due to driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Basden had previously been charged with driving on a revoked license in Madison County on Jan. 8, 2003, April 18, 2010, Jan. 9, 2014, and March 8, 2017. Her bail was set at $10,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

