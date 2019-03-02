Photo of the group taken by Meg Fairless

ALTON - Warm Soda Art Magazine will be hosting an event at the Jacoby Art Center today from 1-5 p.m. followed by a $10 after-party.

The event is a launch party for the group's first physical publication, which celebrates area arts and culture, which is due to be released on Friday, March 8. The show will feature board games from Kadabra's Cards and Games as well as 33 pieces of art done by as many as 20 artists.

"The theme is fun and whimsical, because that is what we strive to bring to local art," Warm Soda co-founder, Shelby Clayton said in a Facebook message. "We will be teasing the launch of the first issue of Warm Soda Magazine. We will officially be published on March 8. You will be able to find our magazine on warmsodamag.org."

Following the art show will be an after party, also being held at Jacoby, featuring music from Cal Stevens, Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship and Biff K'narly and the Reptilians. That event will last from 7-10 p.m.

"We hope to continue hosting art shows in conjunction with Jacoby Arts Center and other local businesses to enrich the local art scene and bring opportunities, community, and, mostly fun for local artists," Clayton said.

A second "Artists in the Spotlight" event will also be hosted by the group on March 16 at the Jacoby Arts Center.

