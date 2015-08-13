EDWARDSVILLE - Stephen Hansen, PhD, will serve as interim chancellor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville effective Saturday, Aug. 15. In a special session today at B. Bernard Birger Hall on the Edwardsville campus, the SIU Board of Trustees approved Hansen for a one-year appointment, during which a search for a new chancellor will be conducted.

Hansen just concluded serving as interim dean of SIUE’s College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) from Jan. 2-July 31. He is a former dean of the SIUE Graduate School and history professor in CAS.

“SIUE continues on an upward trajectory, and the board of trustees is confident in Dr. Hansen’s ability to maintain that momentum,” SIU President Randy Dunn said. “He received exceptionally high marks during his leadership of the College of Arts and Sciences in an interim capacity, and he is highly respected among the members of the SIUE community. His familiarity with both internal and external issues that impact the institution is a tremendous asset.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead SIUE, an institution to which I have devoted my career,” Hansen said. “SIUE is a strong university with a national reputation for excellence. My goal is to continue the activities that have contributed to that strength – enabling students to learn, improving the quality of our programs, developing our resources and serving the community.”

“One of the things that I’ve learned in my previous experience is that administration is most effective when administrators understand that they are there to support student learning,” Hansen added.

Hansen and his wife Julie, SIUE professor emeritus and humanities librarian, have resided in Edwardsville since 1984.

