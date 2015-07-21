Hansen Meat Market will host their Grand Opening Celebration this Friday, July 24 at their new location, 450 Landmarks Blvd in Downtown Alton.

Hansen Meat Market opened their doors to the new business June 8.

“We absolutely love it here,” said vice president and co-owner, Beth Hansen-Arrowsmith. “Business has been steady and we love the location. We love being surrounded by Old Bakery Beer and the Farmers Market."

The Hansen family has owned and operated “Good Buddy’s” in Jerseyville since 2007, but the family business, Hansen Packing, was established way back in 1952.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think a lot of people from Alton were traveling to our store Jerseyville, so now they have a shorter trip,” said Hansen-Arrowsmith. “Everybody seems happy we are here, I love this community.”

To show appreciation of the open arms and to showcase what the business has to offer, Hansen Meat Market is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration where the business plans to give away prizes, gift cards and even Cardinals tickets.

Hansen Meat Market will be offering 10% off of everything in the store excluding bundles and packages. This special will be offered all weekend long.

Hansen Meat Market is open Tuesday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To contact Hansen Meat Co., visit the 450 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton location or call 618-465-4400.

More like this:

Related Video: