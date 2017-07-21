EDWARDSVILLE – The new Hansen Meat Co. location in Edwardsville is already a hit with customers.

The business recently opened at 1059 Century Drive in Edwardsville and Ryan Hansen, one of the owners, said business has already taken off.

The new store is the second to open in the last two years for the Hansen family after opening a store at 450 Landmarks in Alton in 2015. The Alton store has also received strong support.

“We couldn’t be happier with the response we have received from customers,” Ryan said. “The customers who come in to the shop have given us nothing but a warm welcome and flattering remarks. We are happy we are in town.”

Hansen Meat Company started in 1952 in Jerseyville and has had a store location there since that time.

“We don’t have a traditional grocery store feel,” Ryan said. “We focus on meat and give it as much of the spotlight as possible. We have been selling meat for 65 years now and that is what we do best. We are not going to steer away from that. It is our home-run kind of specialty. Customers love the options we have here for an awesome lunch, dinner or party. We bring the old-fashioned butcher experience to our stores.”

Ryan said he is proud of the Hansen lunch meat and cheeses. He said the hams are award-winning and he is thankful to bring that to Edwardsville.

Beth Hansen-Arrowmith, Ryan, and Andrew Bagley are the new owners of the Hansen Meat Co. location in Edwardsville. Ryan and his sister, Beth, work well together in these various projects and he said he loves being involved in a family business.

“We think this will be a great store for the community,” Ryan said. “Edwardsville and Glen Carbon are booming and this is a great place to raise young families.”

Ryan said his sister has done a tremendous job organizing the Alton store and working on customer acquisition.

“Business is still picking up month to month in Alton,” he said. “We had people from Godfrey and Alton coming to our Jerseyville store before we opened the Alton store. We think opening the Alton store really opened our customer base. We felt it was just a perfect time to open in Edwardsville. We are already getting positive comments by Collinsville people and others outside Edwardsville about our new store.”

Soon, the Hansen family will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Edwardsville location.

