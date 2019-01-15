CARROLLTON - Carrollton High School has had a lot of rich moments in its sports history, but another was recorded Monday night when Lady Hawks' star guard Hannah Krumwiede topped the 1,500-point mark.

It was a special moment for not only Hannah but the fans, her parents and rest of her family. When she hit the 1,500th-point, the game was stopped. Everyone in the Carrollton High gymnasium rose to their feet and clapped in support.

“It was definitely awesome topping 1,500,” she said. “I am very happy to get it and also in a win for our team. Our team is the reason why I have the 1,500 points and we are starting to figure things out here before the postseason.”

Jeff Krumwiede, the Carrollton boys baseball coach, and previous head boys basketball coach, said it was a proud moment for him and Hannah’s mother, Lisa.

“It is unique to have three kids go through the system here,” he said. “One of the reasons I gave up coaching the boys (basketball team) two years ago was to watch her. I am really proud of her and what she has accomplished. She is a great passer and a great teammate. We have been very blessed with all of our kids on and off the court.”

Hannah carries a perfect 4.0-grade-point average on a 4.0 scale and her father said he couldn’t be more proud of that. Hannah is polite, considerate, and an established leader for the Lady Hawks in her three sports. Hannah said she is considering an accounting major in college and hasn’t yet decided where she is going to school or whether she will play basketball or softball or both.

“I want to play a sport of some sort in college,” the three-sport Carrollton star said. She also was a key member of the Lady Hawks’ volleyball team.

Hannah’s mother said she is always excited to watch Hannah play each of her sports.

“I love watching her go up and down the floor,” she said. “You don’t see many girls who can handle the ball like she does. She is the youngest of our three. It will be hard when she graduates; hopefully, I can watch her play somewhere else.”

