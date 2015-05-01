Roxana freshman Hannah Rexford continues to open eyes with her pitching. Thursday was no different, as she pitched four innings, striking out eight and allowing limited hits.

Roxana girls’ softball team shut out Metro East Lutheran 11-0 on Thursday at home.

Shells coach Mike Arbuthnot said Hannah Rexford is quite a player for a freshman.

“We brought her along a little slow,” Arbuthnot said. “I didn’t want to pitch her back to back. We were throwing her every other game, now two out of about every three. She works very hard and has a bright future.”

Hannah helped her cause on Thursday with two hits; Elizabeth Rexford and Cindy Scroggins also contributed two hits.

Roxana scored four runs in the first and the second inning to get off to an 8-0 lead.

“Anytime you get on top of someone by eight runs it makes it easier on your pitchers,” Arbuthnot said.

Metro East Lutheran coach Rob Stock was impressed by Hannah Rexford.

“She throws the ball well and knows where to put it,” he said. “She has a number of pitches.”

