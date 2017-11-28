It’s always tough to lose a championship game in any sport, but thankfully the basketball season is just getting started and that’s what Carrollton junior Hannah Krumwiede can take from so far, but improvements have to be made.

“We started off not very hot from the outside and we needed to get it [inside] and once we did we started getting fouls on some of their better players. If I’m not making shots then I need to get it inside more,” Krumwiede said after Carrollton’s loss to Auburn in the Waverly Round Robin Tournament.

The name Krumwiede is one you don’t see or hear very often, but if you’re from Carrollton then it’s about as generic as it gets from a basketball point of view.

Jeff Krumwiede coached the boys basketball team from 1994-to-2017. From 2006 through 2013, Josh and Tanner Krumwiede played for their dad. Josh graduated in 2010 and Tanner in 2013.

Article continues after sponsor message

Although she plays softball and volleyball, Hannah has always been basketball first, but that should come as no surprise.

“It’s definitely all I’ve known growing up,” Krumwiede said. “I come to practice and games and get coached, then I go home and get coached too. Right now I may not like it, but I’m going to miss it in the future.”

The moment she stepped onto the basketball court her freshman year, Hannah has been an instant impact for the Lady Hawks. She’s led Carrollton in scoring the past two seasons and is on pace to reach the 1,000 point milestone if she keeps up her scoring average.

So far she’s helped the Lady Hawks get out to a 4-1 start to the season, and Carrollton has outscored their opponents on an average of 52-28. Last Wednesday she was selected to the all-tournament team in the Waverly Round-Robin Tournament after a runner-up finish to Auburn in the championship game.

“I think we’ve come out to a great start. [Auburn did what we’ve been doing to other teams so that gives us a great learning experience and that doesn’t feel good,” Krumwiede said. “I think we got this.”

More like this: