BELLEVILLE – Belleville West led Edwardsville 3-2 through three innings of their Southwestern Conference softball game Tuesday at West's grounds.

The Tigers then took the lead with three in the fourth and never looked back, capping off the game with a seven-run seventh to take a 19-4 win over the Maroons. Edwardsville went to 19-3 overall, 9-0 in the SWC; West fell to 10-14, 3-6 in the league.

Sarah Hangsleben led the way with a 3-for-5 day with two homers, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored; Rachel Anderson was 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored, Anna Burke 3-for-5 with double, RBI and run scored, Jordan Corby 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Hayli Green 1-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Allison Loher 2-for-4 with a run scored, Emma Lewis 1-for-4 with two runs scored and Taryn Brown 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Jordan Garella went the distance for the win, conceding four earned runs on seven hits while dismissing three by strikeout. Edwardsville hosts Alton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday

