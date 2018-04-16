ALTON - The second annual Hand-Rolled Cigar Networking Event presented by Derrick & Kathleen Richardson will be Thursday, May 10th, 2018 from 5pm-8pm. This outdoor event will be held at Bluff City Grill, 424 East Broadway in Alton. Free admission. Rain or shine event. In the event of rain, the event will be under the covered parking lot.

The inaugural event last year was a success. We are adding a twist to networking events in Alton. This networking event is just like any other networking event in Alton with professionals, friends, new, and old faces, but we wanted to mix it up to include cigars. Scott Biancardi, owner of STL Cigars will be the cigar host. He has cigars from around the world for the occasional or everyday smoker. He is amazingly skilled in the art of cigar rolling and will roll the cigar of your choice right in front of you while educating you on the product.

This event is just not about cigars. It’s about fun, networking, and bringing people out. It’s about supporting a community effort, supporting a the local restaurant Bluff City Grill, owned by Cathy Gross and local musician Gigi Darr, who will be performing the live music, along with a special guest.

So even if you don’t smoke, you don’t want to miss this event. There will also be food and drinks available to purchase, cigars to purchase as a gift, and plenty of seating.

