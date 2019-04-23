ALTON - The Third Annual Hand-Rolled Cigar Networking Event hosted by Derrick & Kathleen Richardson will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Bluff City Grill, 424 East Broadway in Alton. This rain or shine event is free to the public.

Bluff City Grill is local restaurant owned by Cathy Gross. Gigi Darr, one the most talented and popular musician in our area, will be performing live music with a special guest. Scott Biancardi, owner of STL Cigars, is amazingly skilled in the art of cigar-rolling and will roll the cigar of your choice right in front of you.

“The first two years were a success. This event is just not about cigars. It’s about networking, fun, and bringing people out to enjoy Alton. This is a twist to networking events in Alton. So even if you don’t smoke, you don’t want to miss this event. There will also be food and drinks available to purchase and plenty of seating. If you can’t stay, stop by to purchase a cigar as a gift. This is an annual event that we will continue”, says Derrick D. Richardson.

