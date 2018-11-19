HAMEL – The Hamel Area Jaycees’ “Tipsy for Todd” Edwardsville Bar Crawl, benefiting local hero, Todd Schultz, will be on Saturday, November 24 beginning at 12 pm.

The Ugly Christmas Sweater themed event, will have participators visiting four local establishments in downtown Edwardsville. The event will begin at Big Daddy’s Edwardsville, where registration pick up is located. Then the festive joy is spread to Foundry Public House, Bigelo’s Bistro, and Recess Brewing.

“The past month and a half, Todd has been in the hospital. He has endured so much. We have been through a lot the past month and a half. We, as a family, have grown tighter. We have taken this opportunity to focus on our family and love one anther. With that being said, this past month and a half we have missed out on events, but the bar crawl is our come back event,” expressed Dana Schultz, brother of Todd.

In 2013, right before the beginning of his freshmen year of high school, Todd was diagnosed with High Risk Philadelphia Chromosome Positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, which is an aggressive form of blood cancer. Because of his experience at such a young age, Todd made it his mission to change pediatric health care. In 2015, he created Painting the Town Gold. Through this outstanding local cause, Todd has been able to raise $200,00 + for pediatric healthcare. Recently, at age 19, this young man received news that his cancer was back.

Schultz concluded with, “We are looking forward to seeing you all out and cannot wait to celebrate and support Todd in this fun and exciting event.”

Registration for “Tipsy for Todd” is $35. The price includes a long sleeved, “Tipsy for Todd” bar crawl t-shirt and a chili dog bar at Big Daddy’s. The event will be from 12 pm to 6 pm. Individuals can register for the event at http://bit.ly/2T3zRRE.

The Hamel Area Jaycees are a civic, community organization whose mission is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. To learn more about the chapter go to http://bit.ly/2n7V2Vx .

