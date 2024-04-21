HARDIN - A Hamburg man faces various charges after a domestic report in April.

On April 3, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was notified of a Domestic Disturbance, in the 400 block of Porcupine Lane, Hamburg, Calhoun County, Illinois. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and began an investigation.

The suspect was located the following morning, and subsequently, Justice A. Self, age 26, of Hamburg, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

  • Aggravated Battery,
  • Domestic Battery,
  • Unlawful Restraint,
  • Driving While License Revoked.

Self was arrested without incident and was transported to the Pike County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

