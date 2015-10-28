ALTON - Anyone interested in fun on Halloween will have no trouble finding it with abundance of parades and trick-or-treating opportunities in the River Bend.

Parents always worry about the safety of their children on Halloween and Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons provided some tips below to ensure their well being through the weekend. Also below are trick-or-treating times in area communities and Halloween Parade times.

The Alton Police and other area law enforcement want everyone to have fun, but remember to be safe.

Chief Simmons advised parents when selecting a costume to try to pick one without a mask.

“Make-up can change your child's appearance without obstructing their vision,” the chief said. “Also, make sure you put reflective strips on your child's costume or give them glow-in-the-dark necklaces, bracelets or wands so they are easier to see at night whether their costume is dark or not. If you don't have access to glow-in-the-dark accessories, just ask your child to turn on and carry a flashlight. We really just want to make sure everyone is safe.”

Houses giving out goodies will have their front porch light on during trick-or-treating hours. Those without their light on should be left alone, unless you know the person is home and they are expecting you.

“I always checked my boys' candy as they grew up,” Simmons said. “Make sure you check your children's candy before they eat it to ensure its safety and only let them consume prepackaged products. Who knows, you may have to taste-test a few pieces.”

Simmons has guiding principles to follow for those handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

“To those distributing goodies this Halloween, please hand out only prepackaged items, “ said Simmons. “This means no fruit or homemade treats for the kids. Kids may have allergies you don't know about and we want everyone to enjoy the time without a trip to our local hospitals.”

The day after the big night of trick-or-treating is the historically popular Alton Halloween Parade.

The Alton Halloween Parade is definitely the area’s biggest parade, with an estimated 20,000 spectators per year. The parade starts at 7:30 p.m.

To ensure the safety of those participating in the parade and those watching, Simmons shares some more tips and regulations for parade night.

“Adults, please do not enter the roadway and do not allow children to enter the roadway once the parade has started,” Simmons said. “ People in the parade are directed to throw candy toward the curb or hand the candy to spectators along the curb.

“It is our hope that everyone gets to see the parade without any problems,” Simmons said. “This is a family event, so please be mindful of your language and be respectful of those around you. Let's make this year the best parade we've ever had.”

“Have fun this Halloween, but please, stay safe!” said Chief Simmons.

Trick Or Treating Times

Alton – Oct. 30 & 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 pm

Bethalto – Oct. 30 & 31 - Dusk - 9 p.m.

Brighton – Oct. 30 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Carrollton – Oct. 30 & 31 – 6-8 p.m.

Edwardsville – Oct. 30 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

East Alton – Oct. 30 & 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Godfrey – Oct. 30 & 31 - 6 p.m, - 8 pm

Glen Carbon - Oct. 30 & 31, 4-9 p.m.

Grafton – Oct. 30 - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Hardin – Oct. 31 – 6-8 p.m.

Hartford – Oct. 30 & 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Maryville – Oct. 31 – 6-9 p.m.

Jerseyville – Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Roxana – Oct. 30 & 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wood River – Oct. 30 & 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

2015 Halloween Parades

Alton – Oct. 31 - at 7:30 p.m.

Bethalto – Oct. 28 - at 6:30 p.m.

East Alton – Oct. 29 - at 7 p.m.

Edwardsville – Oct. 31- at 6:30-9 p.m.

Hartford – Oct. 31 - at 1 p.m.

Wood River – Oct. 31 - at 10:30 a.m.

