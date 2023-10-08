Halloween Returns To Gateway Arch With Frights & Heights Event Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - Halloween returns to the Gateway Arch! The tallest monument in the U.S. will host its annual Frights &Heights event, presented by Arsenal Credit Union, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. General admission, without a Trick-or-Tram Ride ticket, is FREE to the public, but advance registration is required for free general admission as space is limited. Tickets for the Trick-or-Tram Ride are available for purchase. Article continues after sponsor message Event activities include: Trick or Tram: Experience scary sightsand festive decorations on the one-of-a-kind 630-foot ride to the top of the Arch. *Ticket Purchase Required

Freaky Face Painting: Look hauntingly good after a makeover from one of our face painters.

Boo-loon Animals:Your favorite creepy crawlers come to life.

Creepy Crafts & Games: Express yourself on your very own pumpkin craft or create a corner bookmark. Other activities include Halloween rainbow scratchers, skeleton puzzles, cornhole, arch blocks, button making, temporary tattoosand a very big “I Spy” game.

Live Music: A Halloween dance party with a DJ will take over the Arch mezzanine.

Ghost Stories: History comes to life in the Museum at the Gateway Arch as the ghosts of Dick Bowser, Meriwether Lewis, a French fur trader, a pioneer girl,and more come to life through living history performances.

Puppet Shows in Tucker Theater: Lewisand Clark describe their adventure Westand share some spookyand true stories from the trails.

Storytelling in Tucker Theater: Local storyteller Sherry Norfolk will share some not-so-scary stories that tickle the funny bone.

Freaky Fudge: If you have the guts, purchase some Halloween-themed specialty fudge flavors from park partner Jefferson National Parks Association (JNPA). The Arch Store will be open during the event. Proceeds from fudge salesand Arch Store purchases benefit Gateway Arch National Parkand other JNPA partner parks.

Free Cruise: Every child will receive a free one-hour St. Louis Riverfront Cruise ticket from the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, good for the 2024 cruise season.