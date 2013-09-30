Alton Little Theater is hosting a Curtain Party, "Eight Witches Brewing Up Some Magic" on Thursday, October 31st from 6-7pm before a performance of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE. The Party is open to the public and Tickets are $20 for the Full Appetizer Buffet& Wicked Punch AND a ticket includes admission to the play. "Haunting" Music will be provided by members of the Alton Symphony Orchestra and guests are encouraged to arrive in Costume. Discount Coupons and prizes will be awarded throughout the evening. The theater offers a number of special performances to Community groups for Fundraisers but decided to host the special Halloween Party as a way of introducing new
audiences to the fabulous line-up of plays and musicals that are part of the 80th Anniversary Season. Reservations can be made at 462-6562. Season Ticket holders have the options of switching nights if they wish to attend the Halloween Party by calling the Reservation line. Doors will open at 5:45pm
and guests will enjoy a "transformed" Dorothy Colonius Foyer and lots of fun. The production of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE runs October 24th through November 3rd with evening performances at 7:30 pm Thursday - Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Check out the ALT Website for more information about all the events planned for the 80th Season at the oldest Community Theater in the State of Illinois!

