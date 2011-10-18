Halloween Dance & Costume Contest at Riverbender.com Community Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL – October 18, 2011 – Calling all Middle School ghosts and goblins: You love the monthly dances at the Riverbender.com Community Center, so you know you'll love our HALLOWEEN DANCE! The Middle School Halloween Dance will be held Saturday, October 29 from 7-10 p.m. Admission is $5 for members and $8 for non-members. Members must show their membership cards at the door to receive the membership discount. Whether it's scary and spooky or cute and sweet, make sure to wear your costume to compete in the Costume Contest – you know there will be fantastic prizes for the top three costumes! Article continues after sponsor message Not into dressing up? That's O.K., mere mortals are also welcome to the party! Enjoy the spooky movies we'll feature in the movie theater and don't forget to bring money to dig into your favorite snacks from the cafe! WLCA's Jamar Woodard will be spinning tunes for all to dance the monster mash and of course all zombies can enjoy the numerous video games such as Wii, Xbox Kinect, and Play Station, and games such as foosball, pop-a-shot, air hockey, pool and table tennis. The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for kids to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the Center is to provide youth the chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music and avoid at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure. The Center is located at 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. For additional information please visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or call (618) 465-9850, ext. 212.

Michelle Pawloski

Riverbender.com Community Center

200 W. 3rd, Alton, IL 62002

618-465-9850 ext. 212

www.riverbender.com/communitycenter

