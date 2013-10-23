Halloween Costume Party and Concert Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Celebrate Halloween with the Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department as they present a Halloween Costume Party and Concert. The celebration will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the RiverBender.com Community Center located at 200 West Third Street in downtown Alton. Performing will be L&C faculty and students along with community performers, Dr. Teresa Crane, Peter Hussey, Louis Michael , Dr. Robert Hamilton, Jim Maynard, the L&C Wind ODDsemble , The Dixie Dudes and Heather Humphrey are just a few of the entertainers for the night. There will be a full service cash bar with plenty of room for socializing or if you prefer table seating will be available. Dress up in your best Halloween costume and participate in the Halloween Costume Contest, sponsored by Alton Refrigeration and Home Furnishings, for a chance to win cash prizes. Join the L&C Music Department for a “Night Out” of music and “spirits’. For more information regarding this event please contact the L&C Music Department at 618-468-4731. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip