On Saturday, Oct. 31, Edwardsville Parks Department in cooperation with the Edwardsville Lion’s Club will host a children’s costume contest at the City Park Bandstand immediately followed by trick-or-treating on Main Street.

Costumed children should arrive at the park with their parents by 11:30 a.m. to register or check in for the event. Participants will be grouped in separate age categories: baby to 3 years old, 4-6 years old, 7-9 years old, 10-12 years old and a special category for group costumes. New this year, we will have a pet category. Pets must be good with other animals and children. The Edwardsville Lion’s Club will begin judging at noon with each child taking a turn o n the stage at the bandstand. Prizes donated by GCS Credit Union will be awarded after each age category has been presented.

Entertainment at City Park, prior to the contest’s start time, includes the SIUE Suzuki Strings playing Halloween-ish music starting at 11:00 a.m. and the Edwardsville Walgreens Store will be taking pictures of each participant with a fall background. Parents can pick up one free copy of the picture at Walgreens after the event.

Trick-or-treating on Main Street will immediately follow the costume contest. Participating Main Street merchants will be at their door offering candy to costumed children. You can pick up a map of participating merchants at the registration table.

This event is free of charge but parents must arrive at the park no later than 11:30 a.m. to register for the event. The Parks Dept. will be selling hot dogs, soda and water for those who wish to enjoy lunch.

For more information please contact the parks department at 618-692-7538 or visit our website at www.cityofedwardsville.com . Event pictures will be posted on our Facebook page: Edwardsville Parks and Recreation.

