EDWARDSVILLE - One of the more popular children’s events in Edwardsville is coming this Saturday, Oct. 28, with the Halloween Costume Contest and Main Street trick-or-treating set to begin with registration at 11:30 a.m.

Costume contest judging begins at noon and trick-or-treating through Downtown Edwardsville starts immediately after the contest. The trick-or-treating through Downtown Edwardsville is quite a sight to see with nothing but smiles on children’s faces and normally hand-in-hand with parents or grandparents.

“Last year we actually had 226 kids participate in the Halloween Costume Contest and usually we average around 200,” Assistant Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Coordinator Hayley Verheyen, said. "This is definitely very popular, along with downtown trick-or-treating.”

Edwardsville Parks and Rec will have maps of participating businesses in the trick-or-treating and Verheyen said this is just another example of how nice all the businesses back the community and its children.

“The kids are so cute when they walk across the stage in costume and if you drive around Main Street in Edwardsville you will see all the businesses giving of their time and candy to the children. It is a pretty awesome event.”

