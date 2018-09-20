Carrollton Hawks quarterback, Hunter Flowers throws a pass against Greenfield-Northwestern this past weekend.Offensive statistical leaders through four weeks in the WIVC North and South.

PASSING

Touchdowns

  1. Hunter Flowers (Carrollton) - 10
  2. Eric Jones (Camp Point Central) - 6
  3. Four tied at five:
  • Clint Cooper (Beardstown)
  • Corey Nelson (Calhoun)
  • Jared Plunk (Routt Catholic)
  • Kolten Heberling (North Greene)

Yards

  1. Hunter Flowers (Carrollton) - 1,011
  2. Kaiden Heberling (North Greene) - 466
  3. Eric Jones (Camp Point Central) - 408
  4. Corey Nelson (Calhoun) - 406
  5. Clint Cooper (Beardstown) - 384

RUSHING

Touchdowns

  1. Dylan Marshall (Routt Catholic) - 10
  2. Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 9
  3. Zach Thompson (Triopia) - 8
  4. Denver Davenport (Greenfield-NW) - 7
  5. Kodiak Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 6

Yards

  1. Zach Thompson (Triopia) - 628
  2. Dylan Marshall (Routt) - 586
  3. Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 578
  4. Denver Davenport (Greenfield-NW) - 500
  5. Kodiak Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 463

RECEIVING

Touchdowns

  1. Nathan Walker (Carrollton) - 6
  2. Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 5
  3. Two tied at three:
  • Alex Cosgriff (Routt)
  • Chayse Houston (Camp Point Central)

Yards

  1. Nathan Walker (Carrollton) - 326
  2. Carter Hoesman (North Greene) - 300
  3. Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 219
  4. Zach Flowers (Carrollton) - 208
  5. Chayse Houston (Camp Point Central) - 187

POINTS

  1. Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 109
  2. Dylan Marshall (Routt) - 66
  3. Zach Thompson (Triopia) - 62
  4. Chayse Houston (Camp Point Central) - 56
  5. Kodiak Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 48
  6. Denver Davenport (Greenfield-NW) - 46
  7. Isaiha Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 40
  8. Noah Strohkirch (Camp Point Central) - 40
  9. Cole Williams (Camp Point Central) - 38
  10. Nathan Walker (Carrollton) - 32

INDIVIDUAL TOTAL YARDS

  1. Hunter Flowers (Carrollton): 1,201
  2. Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 824
  3. Zach Thompson (Triopia) - 699
  4. Dylan Marshall (Routt) - 609
  5. Denver Davenport (Greenfield-NW) - 596
  6. Kodiak Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 501
  7. Chayse Houston (Camp Point Central) - 499
  8. Isaiha Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 466
  9. Clint Cooper (Beardstown) - 401
  10. Cole Williams (Camp Point Central) - 399

TEAM TOTAL YARDS

  1. Beardstown - 1,572
  1. Camp Point Central - 1,471
  1. Carrollton - 1,369
  1. Triopia - 1,206
  1. Routt - 1,092

