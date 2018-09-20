Halftime WIVC Stats Leaders Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Offensive statistical leaders through four weeks in the WIVC North and South. PASSING Touchdowns Hunter Flowers (Carrollton) - 10 Eric Jones (Camp Point Central) - 6 Four tied at five: Clint Cooper (Beardstown)

Corey Nelson (Calhoun)

Jared Plunk (Routt Catholic)

Kolten Heberling (North Greene) Yards Hunter Flowers (Carrollton) - 1,011 Kaiden Heberling (North Greene) - 466 Eric Jones (Camp Point Central) - 408 Corey Nelson (Calhoun) - 406 Clint Cooper (Beardstown) - 384 RUSHING Touchdowns Dylan Marshall (Routt Catholic) - 10 Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 9 Zach Thompson (Triopia) - 8 Denver Davenport (Greenfield-NW) - 7 Kodiak Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 6 Article continues after sponsor message Yards Zach Thompson (Triopia) - 628 Dylan Marshall (Routt) - 586 Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 578 Denver Davenport (Greenfield-NW) - 500 Kodiak Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 463 RECEIVING Touchdowns Nathan Walker (Carrollton) - 6 Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 5 Two tied at three: Alex Cosgriff (Routt)

Chayse Houston (Camp Point Central) Yards Nathan Walker (Carrollton) - 326 Carter Hoesman (North Greene) - 300 Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 219 Zach Flowers (Carrollton) - 208 Chayse Houston (Camp Point Central) - 187 POINTS Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 109 Dylan Marshall (Routt) - 66 Zach Thompson (Triopia) - 62 Chayse Houston (Camp Point Central) - 56 Kodiak Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 48 Denver Davenport (Greenfield-NW) - 46 Isaiha Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 40 Noah Strohkirch (Camp Point Central) - 40 Cole Williams (Camp Point Central) - 38 Nathan Walker (Carrollton) - 32 INDIVIDUAL TOTAL YARDS Hunter Flowers (Carrollton): 1,201 Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 824 Zach Thompson (Triopia) - 699 Dylan Marshall (Routt) - 609 Denver Davenport (Greenfield-NW) - 596 Kodiak Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 501 Chayse Houston (Camp Point Central) - 499 Isaiha Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 466 Clint Cooper (Beardstown) - 401 Cole Williams (Camp Point Central) - 399 TEAM TOTAL YARDS Beardstown - 1,572 Camp Point Central - 1,471 Carrollton - 1,369 Triopia - 1,206 Routt - 1,092 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip