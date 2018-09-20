Halftime WIVC Stats Leaders
September 20, 2018 9:58 AM September 20, 2018 10:00 PM
Listen to the story
Offensive statistical leaders through four weeks in the WIVC North and South.
PASSING
Touchdowns
- Hunter Flowers (Carrollton) - 10
- Eric Jones (Camp Point Central) - 6
- Four tied at five:
- Clint Cooper (Beardstown)
- Corey Nelson (Calhoun)
- Jared Plunk (Routt Catholic)
- Kolten Heberling (North Greene)
Yards
- Hunter Flowers (Carrollton) - 1,011
- Kaiden Heberling (North Greene) - 466
- Eric Jones (Camp Point Central) - 408
- Corey Nelson (Calhoun) - 406
- Clint Cooper (Beardstown) - 384
RUSHING
Touchdowns
- Dylan Marshall (Routt Catholic) - 10
- Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 9
- Zach Thompson (Triopia) - 8
- Denver Davenport (Greenfield-NW) - 7
- Kodiak Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 6
Yards
- Zach Thompson (Triopia) - 628
- Dylan Marshall (Routt) - 586
- Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 578
- Denver Davenport (Greenfield-NW) - 500
- Kodiak Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 463
RECEIVING
Touchdowns
- Nathan Walker (Carrollton) - 6
- Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 5
- Two tied at three:
- Alex Cosgriff (Routt)
- Chayse Houston (Camp Point Central)
Yards
- Nathan Walker (Carrollton) - 326
- Carter Hoesman (North Greene) - 300
- Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 219
- Zach Flowers (Carrollton) - 208
- Chayse Houston (Camp Point Central) - 187
POINTS
- Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 109
- Dylan Marshall (Routt) - 66
- Zach Thompson (Triopia) - 62
- Chayse Houston (Camp Point Central) - 56
- Kodiak Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 48
- Denver Davenport (Greenfield-NW) - 46
- Isaiha Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 40
- Noah Strohkirch (Camp Point Central) - 40
- Cole Williams (Camp Point Central) - 38
- Nathan Walker (Carrollton) - 32
INDIVIDUAL TOTAL YARDS
- Hunter Flowers (Carrollton): 1,201
- Pascal Guilavogui (Beardstown) - 824
- Zach Thompson (Triopia) - 699
- Dylan Marshall (Routt) - 609
- Denver Davenport (Greenfield-NW) - 596
- Kodiak Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 501
- Chayse Houston (Camp Point Central) - 499
- Isaiha Rogers (Pleasant Hill) - 466
- Clint Cooper (Beardstown) - 401
- Cole Williams (Camp Point Central) - 399
TEAM TOTAL YARDS
- Beardstown - 1,572
- Camp Point Central - 1,471
- Carrollton - 1,369
- Triopia - 1,206
- Routt - 1,092
