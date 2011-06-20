Hairspray coming to Alton Little Theater Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. For interviews and photo opportunities, please contact Sue Mueller at 618-466-1617 Alton Little Theater will produce some "high-octane" energy with a summer Fundraiser production of the Tony-Award-winning musical HAIRSPRAY , running July 22nd through July 31st at the ALT Showplace. HAIRSPRAY is the splashy and popular showcase of youthful talent that is piled bouffant-high with laughter and romance. The show is set in 1962 and a plus-size Baltimore teen, Tracy Turnblad, has a dream to dance on the Corny Collins Show. When Tracy's dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. But, can a larger-than-life heroine manage to vanquish the program's reigning princess, integrate the TV Show and find true love ( all the while singing and dancing without musing her hair)? HAIRSPRAY, the musical is based on the 1988 John Waters movie and includes "downtown" beats that will have audience members dancing in the aisles. Director, Sue Mueller, and choreography Gordon Craig promise a night of fun and a showcase for new performers. The cast of 32 includes Shelby Helser in the role of Tracy and Sarah Seimer (2011 Stars of Tomorrow winner) in the role of Amber Von Tussle. Devin McIntire, Sawyer Burton and Sarah Taylor ( other Stars of Tomorrow finalists) will also appear in the July production. They will be joined by Michael Barnhardt, Alex Easton, Victoria Rose, Debra Riddlespringer, Emily Sutton , Chris Sutton and MORE performers in re-creating the iconic characters audiences grew to love in the 2007 film version of the show. Article continues after sponsor message Tickets for the production are $18 for adults and $8 for students ( through college with ID). Reservations are being taken at the ALT Box Office 618-462-6562. Information about the show and ALT's GREAT 78TH Season can be found at www.altonlittletheater.org HAIRSPRAY will have six evening performances at 7:30 pm and two Sunday Matinees at 2pm. Group discounts apply. Mrs. Mueller is arranging for a Preview party and raffles to add to the pure fun of a summer show. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip