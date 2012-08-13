Haine to hold office hours throughout district
ALTON, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) will be hosting mobile district office hours through the end of August.
"Residents in our communities will have the opportunity to come in and ask questions," Haine said. "I encourage anyone interested to stop by."
A representative from Senator Haine's office will be available to take questions and provide assistance.
The following is a list of locations and times for the week of August 13,2012:
WHAT: Senator Bill Haine Mobile District Office Hours
WHO: Senator Bill Haine's District Staff
WHEN: Monday, August 13, 2012
2:00pm-4:00pm
WHERE: East Alton Public Library
250 Washington Avenue - East Alton, IL 62024
(618) 259-0787
WHEN: Wednesday, August 15, 2012
2:00pm-4:00pm
WHERE: Six Mile Regional Library - Johnson Road Branch
2145 Johnson Road - Granite City, Illinois 62040
(618) 452-6244
WHEN: Friday, August 17, 2012
2:00pm-4:00pm
WHERE:Reid Memorial Library
Lewis and Clark Community College - Godfrey Campus
Reid Hall, Room 2216 - 5800 Godfrey Road - Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 468-4320
