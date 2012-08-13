ALTON, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) will be hosting mobile district office hours through the end of August.

"Residents in our communities will have the opportunity to come in and ask questions," Haine said. "I encourage anyone interested to stop by."

A representative from Senator Haine's office will be available to take questions and provide assistance.

The following is a list of locations and times for the week of August 13,2012:

WHAT: Senator Bill Haine Mobile District Office Hours

WHO: Senator Bill Haine's District Staff

WHEN: Monday, August 13, 2012

2:00pm-4:00pm

WHERE: East Alton Public Library

250 Washington Avenue - East Alton, IL 62024

(618) 259-0787

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Wednesday, August 15, 2012

2:00pm-4:00pm

WHERE: Six Mile Regional Library - Johnson Road Branch

2145 Johnson Road - Granite City, Illinois 62040

(618) 452-6244

WHEN: Friday, August 17, 2012

2:00pm-4:00pm

WHERE:Reid Memorial Library

Lewis and Clark Community College - Godfrey Campus

Reid Hall, Room 2216 - 5800 Godfrey Road - Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-4320

More like this: