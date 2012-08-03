Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) will be hosting mobile district office hours through the end of August.

"Residents in our communities will have the opportunity to come in and ask questions," Haine said. "I encourage anyone interested to stop by."

A representative from Senator Haine's office will be available to take questions and provide assistance.

The following is a list of locations and times for the week of August 6, 2012:

WHAT: Senator Bill Haine Mobile District Office Hours

WHO: Senator Bill Haine's District Staff

WHERE: Hartford Public Library

143 West Hawthorne Street, Hartford ,IL 62048

(618) 254-9394

Monday, August 6, 2012

2:00pm-4:00pm

WHERE: Caseyville Public Library

419 South 2nd Street Caseyville, IL 62232

(618) 345-5848

Wednesday, August 8, 2012

2:00pm-4:00pm

WHERE: Glen Carbon Centennial Library

198 South Main Street- Glen **Carbon, IL 62034

(618) 288-1212

Friday, August 10, 2012

2:00pm-4:00pm

