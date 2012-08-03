Haine to hold office hours throughout district
Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) will be hosting mobile district office hours through the end of August.
"Residents in our communities will have the opportunity to come in and ask questions," Haine said. "I encourage anyone interested to stop by."
A representative from Senator Haine's office will be available to take questions and provide assistance.
The following is a list of locations and times for the week of August 6, 2012:
WHAT: Senator Bill Haine Mobile District Office Hours
WHO: Senator Bill Haine's District Staff
WHERE: Hartford Public Library
143 West Hawthorne Street, Hartford ,IL 62048
(618) 254-9394
Monday, August 6, 2012
2:00pm-4:00pm
WHERE: Caseyville Public Library
419 South 2nd Street Caseyville, IL 62232
(618) 345-5848
Wednesday, August 8, 2012
2:00pm-4:00pm
WHERE: Glen Carbon Centennial Library
198 South Main Street- Glen **Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-1212
Friday, August 10, 2012
2:00pm-4:00pm
