ALTON, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) will be hosting mobile district office hours through the end of August.

"Residents in our communities will have the opportunity to come in and ask questions," Haine said. "I encourage anyone interested to stop by."

A representative from Senator Haine's office will be available to take questions and provide assistance.

The following is a list of locations and times for the week of July 30, 2012:

WHAT: Senator Bill Haine

Mobile District Office Hours

WHO: Senator Bill Haine's District Staff

WHERE: Maryville** Community Library

8 Schiber Court, Maryville, IL

Monday, July 30, 2012

2:00pm-4:00pm

WHERE: Collinsville Memorial Library

408 W Main St, Collinsville, IL

Wednesday, August 1, 2012

2:00pm-4:00pm

WHERE: Bethalto Public Library

South Prairie Street, Bethalto, IL

Friday, August 3, 2012

2:00pm-4:00pm

