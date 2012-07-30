Haine to Hold Office Hours Throughout District
ALTON, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) will be hosting mobile district office hours through the end of August.
"Residents in our communities will have the opportunity to come in and ask questions," Haine said. "I encourage anyone interested to stop by."
A representative from Senator Haine's office will be available to take questions and provide assistance.
The following is a list of locations and times for the week of July 30, 2012:
WHAT: Senator Bill Haine
Mobile District Office Hours
WHO: Senator Bill Haine's District Staff
WHERE: Maryville** Community Library
8 Schiber Court, Maryville, IL
Monday, July 30, 2012
2:00pm-4:00pm
WHERE: Collinsville Memorial Library
408 W Main St, Collinsville, IL
Wednesday, August 1, 2012
2:00pm-4:00pm
WHERE: Bethalto Public Library
South Prairie Street, Bethalto, IL
Friday, August 3, 2012
2:00pm-4:00pm
