ALTON, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) has been named "Legislator of the Year" by the Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts (IAFPD).

"As a public servant, I have paid special consideration to those men and women who serve and protect the people of our state," Haine stated. "I am gratefully appreciative of this tremendous honor and will continue to best serve those who work daily to ensure public safety."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts will honor Haine at a Fire Service Luncheon on June 23, 2012 during their annual conference in Peoria, Illinois. Among the acknowledgements, IAFPD will purchase a brick in Haine's name for placement next year at the Firefighter Memorial located

at the Illinois State Capitol.

The Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts represents over 650 fire districts throughout Illinois. The IAFPD honors yearly the legislator who has supported fire service legislation and promoted the interests of fire service personnel.

More like this: