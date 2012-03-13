SPRINGFIELD, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) spoke to a group of Government students at Alton High School on Tuesday, speaking to his experience in the legislature and answering questions on a variety of policy topics.

"It was a pleasure to stop by Alton High School and speak with these very bright, engaged students," Haine said.

Haine detailed the process of how a bill becomes law and talked about his background as Madison County's State's Attorney, a position he held from 1988-2002. Haine answered questions on a number of issues, from lengthening deer hunting season to the prospects of legalizing marijuana in Illinoisand budget cuts.

When asked by a student about his correspondence with members of the community, Haine noted the importance of keeping an ear to the ground and hearing their concerns.

"It is important for a representative or senator to be a source of help when navigating through state issues," Haine stated. "You need to get a flavor of the people you represent. I make sure that I talk to and reach out to everyone, even if we may disagree from time to time."

Haine asked students what they wanted to do in their careers. Haine stated he always had a passion for public service.

"I have truly enjoyed my involvement in public service," Haine said. "I have dedicated my life to community service, it has always been something that I've wanted to do."

