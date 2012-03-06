SPRINGFIELD, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) has been named to the state Veterans' Memorial Commission.

"As our brave men and women defended us abroad and made the ultimate sacrifice, we have a resolute obligation to protect the hallowed resting places of our heroes here at home," said Haine, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

In 2005, the Illinois General Assembly voted unanimously to create the Veterans' Memorial Commission. The Commission was established to advise state and local governments on the preservation and management of veterans' memorials. The Commission will analyze current laws and make recommendations to the legislature on how to best maintain, create, and care for veterans' memorials.

The Veterans' Memorial Commission was formed as a way to ensure proper upkeep at these memorial sites.

"The historic gravesites of our honorable soldiers must be maintained as a monument befitting of their valor and tribute to their courage," Haine stated. "We must have an established standard of excellence to honor the memory of our heroic deceased and I look forward to working with my fellow
commission members in achieving that goal."

