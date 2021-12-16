EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine released the statement below following the announcement that Andrew Carruthers will be appointed Madison County Associate Judge.

“It is a great testament to the future of Madison County’s judiciary that Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew Carruthers will soon be serving our community as a Judge. Andy is qualified, of course, but more importantly, he has integrity and a passion for the rule of law. He has done incredible work as Chief of our Civil Division for the past year, assisting the office in a time of great transition, and winning trust from all he interacts with.

"But his life beyond the practice of law remains his fundamental focus. Andy is, at his core, a family man. His wonderful wife Heidy and his children are his greatest joy. Congratulations, Judge Carruthers, and the entire Carruthers family!”

