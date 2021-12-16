EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine released the statement below following the announcement that Andrew Carruthers will be appointed Madison County Associate Judge.

“It is a great testament to the future of Madison County’s judiciary that Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew Carruthers will soon be serving our community as a Judge. Andy is qualified, of course, but more importantly, he has integrity and a passion for the rule of law. He has done incredible work as Chief of our Civil Division for the past year, assisting the office in a time of great transition, and winning trust from all he interacts with.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"But his life beyond the practice of law remains his fundamental focus. Andy is, at his core, a family man. His wonderful wife Heidy and his children are his greatest joy. Congratulations, Judge Carruthers, and the entire Carruthers family!”

More like this:

Feb 27, 2024 - Second Annual Judges Go To School Day Is Very Successful

Sep 11, 2024 - Canton Man Charged In Alton Child Abduction Case

May 21, 2024 - Chief Judge Stobbs Announces John P. Hackett To Fill Associate Judge Vacancy

Aug 26, 2024 - Alton-Godfrey Democratic Precinct to Hold 42nd Annual Banquet

Sep 10, 2024 - Madison County Judge Sarah Smith Selected To Serve As Deep Wing Official For NCAA Division 3 Football Crew

 