SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) was honored this week with a retirement resolution in the Illinois State Senate.

The resolution detailed the highlights of Haine’s public service career, including his 16 years in the Illinois Senate, 14 years as Madison County State’s Attorney and service as a member of the 1st Cavalry Division Airmobile in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s been an honor to serve the people of the 56th Senate District and Madison County for all of these years,” Haine said. “I appreciate their faith in re-electing me to represent them in the Illinois Senate and as a prosecutor in Madison County.”

Some of the top highlights of Senator Haine’s tenure in the senate include:

Spearheading a sweeping plan to modernize the levee system in the Metro East, which helped protect homes and businesses from damage in recent years’ flooding

Maintaining state investment to allow the Edwardsville campus of Southern Illinois University to continue to expand

Leading a successful effort to approve a Constitutional Amendment to protect the state’s Road Fund from being raided for non-transportation related spending, and

Rallying the Illinois Senate to protest China’s dumping of low quality, cheap steel to protect jobs at the US Steel plant in Granite City

However, Haine cites his greatest accomplishment as his marriage to Anna, and the family they have built together. Haine’s retirement plans include spending time with Anna, their seven children and all 33 of their grandchildren.

More like this: