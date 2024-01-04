ALTON - Schon D. Widman faces a count of Aggravated Arson, a Class X Felony, in a charge regarding a fire at 3116 Hawthorne in Alton on New Year’s Day.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office released the charge in the Widman case as follows:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Count I Aggravated Arson - "In that said defendant, by means of fire or explosive, knowingly damaged any real property, of another, being Arthur Widman, without the consent of being Arthur Widman, being the property located at 3116 Hawthorne Boulevard, Alton, Madison County, Illinois, and he knew or reasonably should have known that one or more persons were present therein, in violation of 720 ILCS5/20-1.1(a)."

State’s Attorney Tom Haine also made a motion to the Madison County Third Circuit Court to deny the defendant pretrial release.

More like this:

Sep 11, 2023 - Several Stolen Vehicle Charges Filed In Jersey County

Yesterday - Alton Police Investigate Case Where Deceased Male Is Found In Woods On Lincoln Avenue

Sep 8, 2023 - Trio Are Charged In Four-Wheeler Theft Case

Dec 18, 2023 - East Alton-Wood River Students Become First in County to be Certified in Teen Mental Health First Aid

Oct 28, 2023 - Domestic Violence Memorial Service at AMH Nov. 8

 