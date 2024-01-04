ALTON - Schon D. Widman faces a count of Aggravated Arson, a Class X Felony, in a charge regarding a fire at 3116 Hawthorne in Alton on New Year’s Day.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office released the charge in the Widman case as follows:

Count I Aggravated Arson - "In that said defendant, by means of fire or explosive, knowingly damaged any real property, of another, being Arthur Widman, without the consent of being Arthur Widman, being the property located at 3116 Hawthorne Boulevard, Alton, Madison County, Illinois, and he knew or reasonably should have known that one or more persons were present therein, in violation of 720 ILCS5/20-1.1(a)."

State’s Attorney Tom Haine also made a motion to the Madison County Third Circuit Court to deny the defendant pretrial release.

