ALTON, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) gave the opening remarks at an event on Monday dedicated to informing veterans of benefits, employment, and educational opportunities in the region.

"As veterans, we remember two days -- when we went in and when we returned home," said Haine, a veteran of the Vietnam War. "As our brave men and women return home from combat, we must honor our commitment to them just as they honored their commitment to us abroad in defense of our nation."

The Veterans Information and Opportunity Day event was held Monday at the American Legion Post 214 in Bethalto. Over a dozen employers, state and federal agency representatives, and veteran community groups were on hand to provide information to veterans and their families.

"I am honored to be a part of this event and hope that it helps as many veterans as possible in our area," Haine added.

