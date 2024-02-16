EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, that an investigation by Edwardsville Police has resulted in felony weapon and cannabis-possession charges. Daniel R. Matlock, 30, of Edwardsville has been charged with Armed Violence (class X felony), Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (class 1), Possession of Cannabis With Intent to Deliver (class 3) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (class 4).

Haine said the charges allege that, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, Matlock discharged a weapon in the direction of an occupied vehicle in the 900 block of Hale Avenue.

Edwardsville Police quickly responded to a report of shots fired, and the subsequent investigation resulted in the charge of possessing 30 to 500 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, along with the related gun charges. Edwardsville Police said the gunfire was not a random act of violence, but rather stemmed from a disagreement.

Haine commended Edwardsville Police for their fast response and thorough investigation.

The Class X felony, the most serious of the charges, carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in the Department of Corrections.

Haine’s office has filed a petition seeking pretrial detention of the defendant, which if granted would result in the defendant being held at the Madison County Jail until trial. Matlock was being held Friday morning at the jail, pending a hearing on the detention petition.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

