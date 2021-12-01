EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that T’Athony Brown, 26, of Minnesota, was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp.

At 2:26 a.m. on April 21, Brown led Pontoon Beach police officers on a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle from Fenton, Mo. The vehicle reached speeds of up to 100 miles-per-hours before Brown crashed the vehicle and fled the scene.

Brown was apprehended by police later in the day. The same vehicle was involved in a high-speed pursuit with Collinsville police officers the previous week.

Haine also thanked Assistant States Attorneys Katie Wykoff and Cara Tegel for their work in prosecuting the case, and to the Pontoon Beach and Metro East Auto Theft Taskforce for their assistance in the investigation.

