EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has announced the release of the State’s Attorney’s Office’s 2023 Annual Report to the the County Board and the public on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Haine said the report provides stakeholders — including residents, community organizations, elected officials, County Board members and Law Enforcement agencies — valuable insights into the State’s Attorney’s Offices achievements and operations.

“I’m proud to present our 2023 Annual Report to the people of Madison County and the Board, highlighting the remarkable efforts of the dedicated prosecutors and support personnel in the State’s Attorney’s Office,” Haine said. “These are hard-working public servants who share the vision of keeping neighborhoods safe, upholding the law and advocating for justice in Madison County. This report reflects our shared commitment to accountability and continuous improvement.”

He added: “It is an honor to serve as State’s Attorney, and work with so many incredible professionals every day. I’m grateful for the support and cooperation our office receives from the County Board, County officials, the Courts, Law Enforcement agencies and others in the Criminal Justice System.”

“Accountability and transparency are essential components of effective governance,” Haine said. “We remain committed to serving the needs of our community and working collaboratively to address challenges and promote public safety, and we appreciate everyone’s feedback so we can continue to improve and keep Madison County a wonderful and safe place for all of us in the future.”

Highlight 1: Continued record pace of prosecution, and reduction of case backlog.

The State’s Attorney’s Office in 2023 prosecuted 3,769 felonies to conclusion, through trial convictions, guilty pleas and other dispositions. As a result, the State’s Attorney’s Office has continued making significant progress in reducing a case backlog that

developed during COVID restrictions.

The number of open felony cases stood at 5,620 at the end of 2020, and 5,694 at

the end of 2021. By the end of 2022, that number of unresolved felony cases had

been whittled down to 4,749. For the conclusion of 2023, the backlog was pared even further, down to 4,214 open cases.

“Our goal is to have no more open felony cases than we charge in a given year,” said Haine. “We are almost there. This is important because for the victims of crime, justice delayed is justice denied.”

He added: “These efforts were made all the more complicated due to the implementation of the SAFE-T Act approximately two-thirds of the way through 2023.”

Haine encouraged the public to review the Annual Reports, which are online at www.madcoSAO.gov, and provide feedback on the office’s efforts.

