WOOD RIVER — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells announced Friday that a 44-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in connection with a fatal crash. The charges against Dustin L. Gilliland stem from a crash that happened June 24 on Illinois 3 in Wood River.

The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Gregory Kuehnel Jr. of Jerseyville.

“Impaired driving puts everyone on the road at risk,” Haine said. “I cannot begin to imagine the loss experienced by the family and loved ones of this young man.”

The charges allege that Gilliland was under the influence of alcohol when his 2021 Ford Bronco crashed into a 2023 Dodge Charger at the intersection of Illinois 3 and Illinois 143. Gregory Kuehnel was an occupant of the Charger. In connection with the death of Gregory Kuehnel, the defendant has been charged with aggravated DUI resulting in death (punishable by up to 14 years in prison) and reckless homicide (punishable by up to five years in prison).

Gilliland also has been charged with aggravated DUI resulting in great bodily harm, which is punishable by up to 12 years in prison. That charge alleges that the crash resulted in great bodily harm to Alivia Miller, another occupant of the Charger.

In addition, Gilliland is charged with one count of aggravated DUI while having a suspended license. That count alleges that his driver’s license had been suspended in Missouri at the time of the crash.

Haine commended Wood River Police and other agencies that assisted in the investigation, including Illinois State Police accident-reconstruction and laboratory experts.

“This was a meticulous investigation that involved detailed analysis,” Haine said. Haine’s office has filed a petition seeking pretrial detention of the defendant. Circuit Judge Tim Berkley issued an arrest warrant and ordered that the defendant, upon his arrest, be held in jail until a hearing is conducted on the detention petition.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty

