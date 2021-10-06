EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Wednesday afternoon that Thomas Dellamano, 38, of Edwardsville, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his daughter. The victim was six months old.

On September 28, 2021, first responders were dispatched to a call for medical assistance for Dellamano’s child. The child was transported to a local hospital and died October 4, 2021, from injuries consistent with being shaken. Both charges are Class M felonies, and are punishable by 20-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Dellamano is currently in custody in the Madison County Jail, and is being held on $1 million bond.

Haine thanked Assistant State's Attorneys Alison Foley and Morgan Hudson and officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois Department of Child and Family Services for their work on the case.

