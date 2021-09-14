



EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Clyde Leonard, 37, of Houston, Texas, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of obstructing justice for the August 2 murder of Ahmaad Nunley in Granite City.

“Lawless violence, like the murder of Ahmaad Nunley, will face strict prosecution in Madison County,” Haine said. “Our office appreciates all the law enforcement officials from across the country who worked to apprehend these suspects so they can face justice for Ahmaad’s death.”

On August 2, Nunley was discovered in the early-morning hours at the intersection of Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. Nunley and another victim had been shot multiple times and were taken to a St. Louis hospital, where Nunley died from his injuries.

Mantia Johnson has also been charged for his alleged role in Nunley’s murder. Both Johnson and Leonard are in custody at the Madison County jail.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

