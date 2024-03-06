EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday that a Madison man has been convicted of first-degree murder following a trial. Larry D. Lovett, 42, was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The charges stemmed from the attempted robbery and shooting death of Andre Hutson, 38, on Dec. 7, 2021, in Madison. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue. Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson, in her closing argument, said technological and scientific evidence gathered by investigators – including GPS data, DNA, surveillance video and text messages between Lovett and a co-defendant – showed “exactly what happened” on the night of the killing. Haine commended Hudson, Assistant State’s Attorney Courtney Lindbeck and Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Stewart for their work on the case.

He also commended the multiple law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation, including Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Madison Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and Granite City Police.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This verdict sends another clear message that violence is not acceptable in Madison County,” Haine said. “I thank the prosecutors and the police for their tremendous work. We continue to pray for the family and loved ones of Andre Hutson, and we hope this verdict helps them in their difficult healing process.” Circuit Judge Kyle Napp issued the verdict following a bench trial in Circuit Court in Madison County.

Lovett will be sentenced later. He faces up to 75 years in prison for murder, up to 15 years for attempted armed robbery and up to 14 years for possession of a weapon by a felon. His co-defendant, 46-year-old William A. Jenkins, was found guilty in 2022 of first-degree murder and armed robbery. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Evidence showed that Lovett and Jenkins planned the robbery and ambushed Hutson. Hutson was shot with a 9mm firearm and with a stun gun. He died of multiple gunshots.

More like this: