EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday that a jury has convicted a 27-year-old Collinsville man of home invasion for twice breaking into the home of a military veteran and robbing him.

The jury returned the verdict on Wednesday afternoon against Jaleen Gladney, finding him guilty of one count of home invasion causing injury, one count of home invasion while armed with a firearm, one count of attempted residential burglary and one count of possession of weapon by a felon.

Haine said: “I thank the jury for seeing this case for what it was: brazen crimes committed by a violent criminal against a member of our community who deserves to be honored, not victimized.”

According to testimony and evidence presented by Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Warren and Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson, Gladney twice forced his way into a home on 24th Street in Granite City, on July 8 and July 9 of 2023.

Gladney attacked the resident, robbed the resident of money and property, and at one point threatened to shoot the resident. The second home invasion happened just hours after the first. In the second one, the victim initially thought it was police officers at his door, returning as part of their investigation. Gladney was taken into custody a couple of days later, on July 11, when he was caught peering in the windows and attempting to enter the door of the victim’s home again. He was carrying a handgun and wearing a mask.

Authorities suspect that Gladney may have somehow known that the victim had money in his home.

The victim was trying to save money for an upcoming medical procedure. Hudson, in her closing argument, told jurors that instead of seeing the victim “as an elder, as the hero that he was, as a man who fought for our freedom,” Gladney saw the victim “as nothing more than prey – an easy target. And he had the audacity to prey on this hero, not once, not twice, but three times.”

Gladney will be sentenced later. Haine’s office has filed a notice of intent to seek consecutive (back-to-back) sentences for each offense. The maximum sentences for the offenses are 45 years in prison for home invasion while armed with a firearm, 30 years for home invasion causing injury, 14 years for attempted residential burglary and 14 years for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Circuit Judge Kyle Napp ordered that Gladney remain in custody at the Madison County Jail until sentencing. Haine commended prosecutors Warren and Hudson, along with the Violent Crimes Unit of the State’s Attorney’s Office, for their work on the case. He also commended the Granite City Police Department and other agencies that assisted in the investigation.

“Being safe in our own homes is important to all residents. Crimes that threaten the safety and sanctity of our homes and neighborhoods will always be thoroughly investigated – and vigorously prosecuted – in Madison County,” Haine said. This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.