EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Devonta Cotton, 26, of Alton, pleaded guilty to one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. The home invasion charge came from an incident in Alton on March 24, 2020, and the aggravated battery charge was from a separate incident on April 8, 2020, in Alton.

“Violent acts that intimidate neighbors and seriously injure bystanders are inexcusable and have no place in Madison County, and my thoughts and prayers go to the victims in this case,” Haine said. “I’m pleased that this sentence will ensure that the defendant will be off the streets and will not pose a threat to the community for many years.”

On March 24, Cotton and two other accomplices entered a home on Gold Street in Alton without the owner’s permission. Once inside the home, Cotton battered the homeowner and left with several of his possessions. On April 8, Cotton was involved in a shooting incident that resulted in severe injuries to a separate victim.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Cotton was sentenced to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the home invasion count and a 15-year sentence for the count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Both of these charges are Class X felonies, with a sentencing range of 6 to 30 years in prison.

Haine also thanked Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Warren and the Alton Police Department for their work on this case.

Madison County Associate Judge Neil Schroeder accepted the guilty pleas from Cotton.

