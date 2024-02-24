EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that his office has filed Class X felony drug-trafficking charges against a California man who is alleged to have had more than 13,000 grams of cocaine in his possession.

One of the charges is punishable by up to 120 years in prison. Haine’s office also has filed a petition seeking forfeiture of the defendant’s 2022 BMW X4, along with a petition seeking pretrial detention of the defendant. Richard J. Davis, 58, of San Clemente, Calif., is charged with one Class X felony count of controlled substance trafficking for allegedly using a motor vehicle to bring 900 or more grams of cocaine into Illinois. That charge carries a sentencing range of 30 to 120 years in prison.

Davis also is charged with one Class X felony count of possession with intent to deliver 900 or more grams of cocaine. That charge is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison.

“Major drug-trafficking corrodes the rule of law and puts lives at risk, as these sentencing ranges reflect,” Haine said. “Law enforcement agencies in Madison County and the State’s Attorney’s Office take these crimes very seriously. We will prosecute them aggressively, seeking appropriate sentences and, when applicable, seeking the forfeiture of any property that was derived from or used in the commission of such activity.”

The offenses are alleged to have happened on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. The forfeiture petition alleges that the cocaine was found to be in Davis’ possession after Illinois State Police pulled over his BMW on Interstate 70 near Pocahontas.

The Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, which is a regional drug task force, assisted ISP in the ensuing investigation.

“I commend ISP and MEGSI for their continued work to take dangerous drugs off the street,” Haine said.

Approximately $1,550 in U.S. currency also was seized from the vehicle.

Davis remained in custody Friday afternoon at the Madison County Jail. Haine’s office has filed a petition seeking pretrial detention of the defendant.

A hearing on the detention petition is set for Monday.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

