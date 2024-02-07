EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Wednesday that his office has filed charges against two individuals in connection with a shooting in Alton that critically injured a 13-year-old girl.

The defendants are:

Alvin Perry III, 19, of Alton, charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery With a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons.

Raysean M. Colvin, 19, of Alton, charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery With a Firearm, Unlawful Sale or Delivery of Firearms, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. The charges of Attempted First-Degree Murder allege that the defendants – or one for whose conduct they are legally responsible – discharged a weapon in the direction of the victim, striking her in the head.

The victim suffered a gunshot as she stood on a porch outside a house on Highland Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Haine said he expects the evidence to show that the girl was not a targeted victim.

“The victim in this case was truly an innocent victim of senseless violence,” Haine said. “A beautiful young girl is fighting for her life. We pray for the victim, her family and her loved ones.” The girl was transported to a St. Louis hospital, where she remained Wednesday.

Haine noted that the case remains under investigation by Alton Police Department detectives, and additional charges could be announced. Haine commended Assistant State’s Attorneys for their work on the case. He also commended Alton Police Department for its swift response and investigation, along with other agencies that responded and assisted, including Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.

“This is a shocking and tragic crime that has understandably alarmed our community,” Haine said. “However, I can reassure everyone that the Alton Police Department and the State’s Attorney’s Office are committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe and securing justice for victims. Chief Jarrett Ford and Alton Police have worked tirelessly in this investigation.”

Ford said investigators assigned to the case have been working around-the-clock since the shooting occurred.

“We continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers,” Ford said. “We are doing everything we can to assist them in this most difficult time. I want to express my utmost gratitude and respect to the relentless detectives of the Alton Police Department and the many other assisting agencies including the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and Tom Haine and the members of his office. I’d also like to thank the community members who have provided information to assist in the investigation. We will not stop until there is justice for this innocent child clinging to her life.”

Alton Mayor David Goins said: “Our community is hurting right now due to this senseless shooting. I’ve spoken with the victim’s family who are also hurting. While it won’t heal the hurt, I find comfort in knowing that Chief Ford and the entire Alton Police Department are doing everything they can to help obtain justice for the innocent child and her family. I’d like to thank Tom Haine and his team for filing these charges. I know once the investigation is complete and all charges are filed, all of those responsible for this tragedy will be held accountable and our community will be safer.”

Haine has filed petitions seeking pretrial detention of the defendants, meaning they would be held at the Madison County Jail until trial. One of the defendants, Perry, was charged on Oct. 23 with Attempted Armed Robbery, a Class 1 felony.

Over the objection of Haine's office, which had filed a petition to detain Perry as a public safety risk, Perry was released on Oct. 25 under terms of the SAFE-T Act. This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

