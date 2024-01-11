EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday that a woman has been charged with felony child endangerment in connection with the fentanyl overdose of her child. Hanna N. Forgy, 25, of Alton has been charged with endangering the life or health of a child, which is a class 3 felony.

The charge alleges that on July 12, 2023, Forgy knowingly caused or permitted the life or health of her 16-month-old child to be placed in danger, in that she allowed the child access to a substance containing fentanyl, resulting in the death of the child due to fentanyl intoxication.

Rescue personnel in Wood River responded on July 12 to Forgy’s former residence in the 500 block of North Wood River Avenue for a report of an unresponsive child. The child was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The Wood River Police Department initiated an investigation, in conjunction with the Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force, which consists of investigators and experts from multiple agencies.

“Any death of a child is beyond tragic,” Haine said. “I commend the Wood River Police Department, the members of the Task Force, and Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley for their diligent work.” Foley is the chief of the Child Justice Division at the State’s Attorney’s Office. This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty

