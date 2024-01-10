EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man has been charged with three felony counts in connection with an alleged domestic dispute and subsequent shooting.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, that Alec A. Sabatino, 28, has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm (class X), aggravated domestic battery (class 2) and aggravated battery (class 3).

Haine’s office has filed a petition asking that Sabatino be denied pretrial release while awaiting trial. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2023, Wood River Police responded to a woman’s report of a domestic battery that occurred at a residence on Mildred Street. The woman making the report had fled to the nearby home of her parents. Minutes later, police received a report of shots fired on Sixth Street near Acton Avenue. At the Sixth Street location, police found two men with gunshot wounds: Sabatino and the woman’s father. The woman’s father has a license to carry a concealed firearm and was carrying a firearm.

Article continues after sponsor message

The following are allegations contained in the state’s petition to detain: After being approached by the woman’s father, Sabatino then “immediately battered” him, “striking him in the face, and knocking him to the ground,” whereupon the woman’s father “discharged a lawfully carried firearm in self-defense,” striking Sabatino. After a struggle, Sabatino “was able to take his firearm,” “stood over” the woman’s father, “and discharged the firearm one time,” striking him in the hand. “The magazine was ejected during the struggle, so the defendant had only a single shot available, that being the round in the chamber.”

Both men received treatment at St. Louis-area hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening. The charges allege that Sabatino committed battery against the woman and against the woman’s father. The State’s Attorney’s Office declined to issue charges against the father of the domestic abuse victim, concluding that his actions were not in violation of applicable Illinois criminal laws.

“The State’s Attorney’s Office conducted a meticulous review of all available evidence and all of the applicable criminal statutes, regarding the actions of all parties involved in this matter,” Haine said. “We commend the Wood River Police Department’s Patrol and Investigation divisions, along with other agencies that assisted in the investigation, including the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.” This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: